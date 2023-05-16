Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 119,486 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,121,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 119,486 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of MetLife worth $81,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MET. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in MetLife by 3.9% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in MetLife by 5.3% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 1.8% during the third quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MetLife by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET stock opened at $50.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.20 and a 200 day moving average of $67.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.20 and a twelve month high of $77.36.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.69%.

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $816,386.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,782.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on MetLife from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

