The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Position Increased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 117.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,291 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.06% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $14,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 184.7% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

HIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.15.

Shares of HIG opened at $70.21 on Tuesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $79.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.45.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.68. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.26%.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $1,125,259.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,152.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $1,125,259.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,152.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $303,447.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,944 shares of company stock worth $7,549,248 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

