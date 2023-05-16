Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CP. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at $7,135,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 331,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,665,000 after purchasing an additional 8,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CP. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. CIBC reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.21.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 1.2 %

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Shares of CP opened at $82.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $83.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.21%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. provides rail freight transportation services. It offers rail services linking Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company was founded on June 22, 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

