Mizuho Cuts Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target to $257.00

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Mizuho from $277.00 to $257.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

Shares of LH stock opened at $222.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $225.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.34. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12-month low of $200.32 and a 12-month high of $263.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.17). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America will post 16.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total value of $879,981.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,991.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total value of $879,981.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,991.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $2,004,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,510.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $602,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

