Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 12,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RY opened at $97.22 on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $83.63 and a 12-month high of $106.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.94.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.09. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.992 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $3.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.45%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.33.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

