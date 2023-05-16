Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Buys New Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in FOX by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $31.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.08 and a 200-day moving average of $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.85. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $28.01 and a 1-year high of $37.26.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus downgraded FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Loop Capital upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on FOX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.89.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

