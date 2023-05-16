ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 140.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 460,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,830 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.10% of ONEOK worth $30,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in ONEOK by 1,003.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Down 9.1 %

OKE stock opened at $57.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.92. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $71.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.38.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.91.

About ONEOK

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

