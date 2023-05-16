Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Position Reduced by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 495 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 11.1% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 13.3% in the third quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on MCO shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.27.

Moody’s Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $311.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.16 and a 1 year high of $335.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $300.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total transaction of $146,580.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.62, for a total transaction of $2,542,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,597.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total transaction of $146,580.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,701 shares of company stock worth $7,046,117. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

