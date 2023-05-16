Impax Asset Management Group plc Cuts Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 749 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $106.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.06. The stock has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,823,010.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total transaction of $200,627.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,242.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on TROW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.30.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

