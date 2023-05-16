Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Purchases 2,078 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,801 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Plug Power by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $947,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,771,000 after acquiring an additional 320,262 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLUG. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $10.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on Plug Power from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Plug Power from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.43.

Plug Power Stock Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Plug Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $31.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average of $13.27. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.75.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.08). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 103.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $210.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

