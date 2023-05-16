Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $65.11 Million Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 581,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,693 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $65,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 179.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3,564.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Camden Property Trust

In related news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total value of $588,937.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,234,269.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYSE CPT opened at $108.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $97.74 and a 12-month high of $147.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.79.

CPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.07.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

