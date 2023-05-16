Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,968,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,437 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.49% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $95,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 57,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at First Industrial Realty Trust

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 7,600 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $397,328.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,238,757.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

FR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.13.

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $53.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.06. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.91 and a 52-week high of $55.88.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.76%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development, and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties. The company was founded by Johannson L.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.