Impax Asset Management Group plc Raises Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPW. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 8.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 147.1% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,761 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 37,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 43.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 807,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,067,000 after purchasing an additional 246,411 shares in the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Down 3.3 %

MPW opened at $7.39 on Tuesday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.70%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 232.00%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MPW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.23.

About Medical Properties Trust

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

See Also

