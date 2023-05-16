Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,117,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 92,424 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.57% of CF Industries worth $94,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 55.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CF opened at $67.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.85. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.81 and a 12 month high of $119.60.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The company’s revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CF. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $101.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.15.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

