CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Given New $76.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.94% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $101.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $126.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. HSBC lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.71.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CF opened at $67.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.46. CF Industries has a 52 week low of $63.81 and a 52 week high of $119.60.

Institutional Trading of CF Industries

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.22. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CF Industries will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 59.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,116,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,710 shares during the last quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,665,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 20.2% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 55.9% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 30,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 10,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 186.5% during the first quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 135,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,845,000 after purchasing an additional 88,411 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CF Industries

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.