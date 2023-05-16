VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,274,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377,455 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $77,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in VICI Properties by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,319,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,543,000 after buying an additional 1,399,153 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $357,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in VICI Properties by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 40,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth $436,000.

VICI Properties stock opened at $31.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.92. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.75 and a fifty-two week high of $35.69. The company has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VICI. Mizuho began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.92.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

