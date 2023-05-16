Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Argus

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.77.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $76.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.54. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12 month low of $31.09 and a 12 month high of $78.38. The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 2.43.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 25.86% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Capital World Investors increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,152,000 after buying an additional 2,564,035 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth about $100,326,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 29.8% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,776,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2,470.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,280,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,400 shares during the period. Finally, Absolute Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth about $980,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

