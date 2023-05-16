First Trust Advisors LP Has $93.77 Million Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,334,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 55,492 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.24% of Microchip Technology worth $93,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hiddenite Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 136.9% during the 4th quarter. Hiddenite Capital Partners LP now owns 37,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Oak Associates Ltd. OH bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,687,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 283.7% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 50,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 37,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $86.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.11.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $75.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.58. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $54.33 and a 1 year high of $87.76. The company has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.383 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

