Prudential PLC Acquires 11,225 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 137.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,225 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 3,142.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ stock opened at $55.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.44 and its 200 day moving average is $59.30. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $69.22.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.26%.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $121,653.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,467 shares in the company, valued at $4,082,153.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $342,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $121,653.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,467 shares in the company, valued at $4,082,153.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

