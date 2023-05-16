Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,206,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,392 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.23% of ONE Gas worth $91,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 1.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 0.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 0.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGS opened at $80.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.48. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.86 and a 1-year high of $89.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.68.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.68 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 63.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OGS shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

