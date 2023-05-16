Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 340,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,139 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Constellation Brands worth $78,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STZ. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 17.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth $257,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In related news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at $752,338,273.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 1.1 %

STZ opened at $230.33 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.12 and a 12 month high of $261.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $222.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -451.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -698.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on STZ. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $279.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.58.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

