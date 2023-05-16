TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Stock Position Decreased by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. cut its position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 266,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 41,955 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 334.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 38,477 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,915,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,472 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 124,906 shares in the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $13.85 on Tuesday. TechnipFMC plc has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $16.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -138.50 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.52 and its 200-day moving average is $12.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.04%. TechnipFMC’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 22,208 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $335,340.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,089.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on TechnipFMC from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. BTIG Research raised their target price on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

TechnipFMC plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designs and manufactures products and systems, performs engineering, procurement and project management, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

