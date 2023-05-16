Impax Asset Management Group plc Boosts Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,561 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bremer Bank National Association increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 19,564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 9,037 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 113,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,242,000 after acquiring an additional 10,663 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,210,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO James Redgie Probst sold 50,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.13, for a total transaction of $8,556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,562,660.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO James Redgie Probst sold 50,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.13, for a total transaction of $8,556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,562,660.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,476 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $2,357,995.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,086,999.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,646 shares of company stock valued at $46,856,598 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Quanta Services Trading Up 0.6 %

PWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised their price target on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.70.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $174.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.99. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.25 and a twelve month high of $176.29. The company has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.44%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

Further Reading

