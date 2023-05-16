IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.86.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total transaction of $1,025,746.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total value of $1,025,746.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total value of $484,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $489.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $481.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $456.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of 58.95, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.19. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.06 and a 1 year high of $515.79.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

