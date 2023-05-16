Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $115,000 Stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in UGI were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UGI by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,429,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,564,000 after buying an additional 113,532 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of UGI by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,207,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,778,000 after buying an additional 13,437 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its position in shares of UGI by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 13,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UGI by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 821,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,466,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UGI opened at $28.27 on Tuesday. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $28.14 and a 1 year high of $44.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.74.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.16). UGI had a positive return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is -51.19%.

UGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

