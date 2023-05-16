FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 61,650 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 90.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,650 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,466,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,340,000 after buying an additional 42,971 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 49,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 29,620 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 130,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 311,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,614,000 after purchasing an additional 36,821 shares in the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.15.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $105.78 on Tuesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.91 and a 12 month high of $144.63. The stock has a market cap of $67.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.40 and a 200 day moving average of $108.36.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 192,046 shares in the company, valued at $24,965,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 192,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,965,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 333,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total transaction of $44,706,487.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,666,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,507,058.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,429,617 shares of company stock worth $418,833,220 over the last three months. 32.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

