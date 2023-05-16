Impax Asset Management Group plc Reduces Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,482 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,962,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,242,532,000 after buying an additional 52,756 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,091,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,601,000 after acquiring an additional 123,508 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 919,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $353,783,000 after acquiring an additional 70,072 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 743,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,618,000 after acquiring an additional 222,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 710,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,124,000 after acquiring an additional 179,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on MLM shares. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $389.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $412.75.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 0.5 %

MLM stock opened at $404.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $284.99 and a twelve month high of $405.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $355.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.69. The stock has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 17.04%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.