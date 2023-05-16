GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Position Reduced by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,084,982 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,951 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $81,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 211,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,699,000 after purchasing an additional 69,944 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 7.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the first quarter valued at $345,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in GoDaddy by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDDY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of GoDaddy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.10.

GDDY opened at $71.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.82. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.98. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $85.32.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 95.36%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 7,950 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $595,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,007,165.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $595,932.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,007,165.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $70,830.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,213,915.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,952 shares of company stock worth $1,896,352 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

