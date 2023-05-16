Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Trims Stock Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lessened its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 23.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 44.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 20,980.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 287,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,976,000 after buying an additional 112,360 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth $569,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CHK shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Chesapeake Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.54.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK opened at $82.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $107.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.65.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.32. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 50.00%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 4.58%.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Featured Stories

