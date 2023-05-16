ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,188,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,150 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 19.0% in the third quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,077,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,764 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,530,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,752,000 after acquiring an additional 558,059 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 71.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,376,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,783,000 after acquiring an additional 767,698 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

ZI stock opened at $21.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.08, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.30. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86.

In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $220,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,177,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,009,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

