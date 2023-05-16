Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $612,000 Stock Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMG. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 22,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AMG stock opened at $142.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.28. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.12 and a 12 month high of $180.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.33.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.03. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 50.65%. The firm had revenue of $517.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMG. Bank of America increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $137.21 per share, with a total value of $500,816.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,124.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Affiliated Managers Group

(Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc engages in the provision of asset management with equity investment. The company was founded by in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.