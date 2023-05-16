HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) PT Raised to $305.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Mizuho from $298.00 to $305.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HCA. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $256.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $293.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $257.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.17.

NYSE:HCA opened at $277.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $294.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $267.22 and a 200-day moving average of $251.73.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The company had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.12 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 18.08 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 3,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $804,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,530,395. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 3,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $804,010.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,530,395. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,467 shares of company stock valued at $3,975,488 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

