Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target Cut to $87.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Mizuho from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AEE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ameren from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Ameren from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameren in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ameren from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ameren from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

Ameren Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE:AEE opened at $85.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.43. Ameren has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $97.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.34%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameren will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $422,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,979,530.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 3,660 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $305,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $422,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,979,530.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,509 shares of company stock valued at $5,221,792 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameren

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameren during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ameren during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameren

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Featured Stories

