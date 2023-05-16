First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 66.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 349,486 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 694,986 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.15% of Norfolk Southern worth $86,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $212.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $196.33 and a 12 month high of $264.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 41.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NSC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $226.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.09.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

