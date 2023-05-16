First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,285,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280,401 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $94,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRGP. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 424.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $285,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,486 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 495.4% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,013 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $591,455,000 after purchasing an additional 986,283 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 260.6% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,117,167 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,410,000 after buying an additional 807,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 192.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,063,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,175,000 after buying an additional 700,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRGP shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $110.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.82.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $70.78 on Tuesday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $55.56 and a 1 year high of $80.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 2.28.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 51.81%.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

