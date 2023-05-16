First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Stock Position Cut by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,900,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,956 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 1.96% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $90,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 307,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,747,000 after purchasing an additional 97,944 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 82,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 406,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,290,000 after purchasing an additional 179,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 137,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after buying an additional 11,875 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LMBS opened at $48.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.04 and its 200-day moving average is $47.93. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.62 and a 12 month high of $48.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

