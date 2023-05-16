Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Increases Stock Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 147.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MASI. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Masimo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Masimo by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Masimo by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Masimo from $192.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Masimo from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Masimo from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masimo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.88.

MASI stock opened at $173.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.08. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $108.89 and a 52 week high of $198.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $182.63 and its 200 day moving average is $162.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.50 and a beta of 0.87.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Masimo had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions. Its products include remote patient monitoring, connectivity, and hospital automation solutions, including Masimo Patient SafetyNet, Masimo Patient SafetyNet Surveillance, Masimo SafetyNet, Masimo SafetyNet-Open, Replica, Iris, MyView, UniView, Uniview: 60, Trace, Masimo Sleep, Centroid, and Bridge.

