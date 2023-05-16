First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,300,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,589 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $83,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 45.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 82.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALLETE stock opened at $61.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.19 and a 200 day moving average of $62.93. ALLETE, Inc. has a one year low of $47.77 and a one year high of $67.45.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $564.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.00 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 10.34%. ALLETE’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.678 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.22%.

ALE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on ALLETE from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of ALLETE from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.17.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, SWL&P, and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that own and maintain electric transmission assets.

