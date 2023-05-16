Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Makes New $83,000 Investment in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOYA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 284.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 56.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 22.1% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VOYA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.50.
Insider Activity at Voya Financial
Voya Financial Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $69.88 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.15. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.20 and a 1-year high of $78.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.
Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.10 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 9.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Voya Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.70%.
Voya Financial Profile
Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Voya Financial (VOYA)
- Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Turns Profitable On Successful Drug Launch
- Fast-Food Stocks Set To Sizzle This Summer
- Lightspeed Commerce to Capitalize on Labor Shortage
- The Turnaround for Weight Watchers is Taking Shape
- Is Uber Stock Pricing in Operational GAAP Profitability Soon?
Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.