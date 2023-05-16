Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Makes New $83,000 Investment in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOYA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 284.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 56.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 22.1% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VOYA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.50.

Insider Activity at Voya Financial

Voya Financial Trading Up 1.9 %

In related news, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 39,724 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $2,988,833.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 149,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,261,246.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Voya Financial news, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 39,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $2,988,833.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 149,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,261,246.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 70,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total transaction of $5,208,258.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 228,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,793,826.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,062 shares of company stock worth $8,461,042. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $69.88 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.15. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.20 and a 1-year high of $78.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.10 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 9.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.70%.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

