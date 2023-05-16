Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,690,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,738 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.89% of Portland General Electric worth $82,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of POR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,331,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,908,000 after acquiring an additional 348,610 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Portland General Electric by 8.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $489,739,000 after purchasing an additional 848,958 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Portland General Electric by 21.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,996 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,386,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,730,000 after purchasing an additional 47,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,708,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,242,000 after buying an additional 43,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on POR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.75.

In related news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $153,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,797.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Portland General Electric news, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $96,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,978 shares in the company, valued at $515,966. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 3,000 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $153,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,797.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of POR stock opened at $50.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.58. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $41.58 and a one year high of $56.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $687.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.60 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 8.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 69.60%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

