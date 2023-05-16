Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 397,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,924 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $89,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 12.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,565,000 after buying an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth about $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 15.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total transaction of $403,869.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,676.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Tractor Supply stock opened at $231.53 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $236.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 42.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $237.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.62.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.