First Trust Advisors LP Increases Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 379,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,854 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of American Tower worth $80,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in American Tower by 76.8% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $195.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $200.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.58. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $282.47. The firm has a market cap of $91.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.15, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 208.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.12.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.