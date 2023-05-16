First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,122,724 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,657 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 1.33% of Gentex worth $85,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 10,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Gentex by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,087 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Gentex by 2.4% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 16,002 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gentex by 0.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 2.6% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentex Stock Performance

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $28.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.92. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.83.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $550.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.59 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GNTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gentex news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $151,275.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,623.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Neil Boehm sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $35,285.22. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 36,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,760.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $151,275.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,623.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,561 shares of company stock valued at $466,490 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. It operates through the Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

Featured Articles

