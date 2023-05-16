Impax Asset Management Group plc Increases Stock Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 56.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 149,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 54,078 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 18,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 61,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LUMN opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.01. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $12.54.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Lumen Technologies’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on LUMN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.25 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.11.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

