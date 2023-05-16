Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Invests $65,000 in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $62.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.04.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.30.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.