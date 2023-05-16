Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 683,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,173 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 5.71% of Alamo Group worth $96,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ALG. DA Davidson raised shares of Alamo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $173.00 to $196.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE:ALG opened at $176.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.34. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.35 and a 12 month high of $186.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.48. Alamo Group had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $386.60 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.00%.

In related news, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 150 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total transaction of $27,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 150 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total transaction of $27,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward Rizzuti sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.21, for a total transaction of $72,578.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,812.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

