Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.9% in the third quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.1% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 1.9 %

DFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America raised Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $97.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $87.64 and a twelve month high of $119.91.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.26). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.86%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

