2,440 Shares in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Acquired by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,440 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 98.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,419,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $885,753,000 after buying an additional 2,685,677 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 69.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,090,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,237,000 after buying an additional 447,000 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 83.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 819,168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,882,000 after buying an additional 371,526 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 55.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,037,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,675,000 after buying an additional 368,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 104.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 682,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,470,000 after buying an additional 348,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $202.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $206.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.22. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.47 and a 1-year high of $217.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.17 billion, a PE ratio of 64.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.82, for a total transaction of $6,294,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 808,040 shares in the company, valued at $169,542,952.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total transaction of $2,302,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,430 shares in the company, valued at $22,692,230.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.82, for a total value of $6,294,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 808,040 shares in the company, valued at $169,542,952.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 309,747 shares of company stock worth $63,062,723. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Atlantic Securities raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

