Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $238.80 Million Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,224,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353,205 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $238,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 31,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 30,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Price Performance

MO stock opened at $45.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.89. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $54.89. The stock has a market cap of $81.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Read More

