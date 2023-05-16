CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,035,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,160 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.96% of CBRE Group worth $233,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in CBRE Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,745,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,866,000 after acquiring an additional 303,642 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,727,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,755,000 after purchasing an additional 856,022 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,331,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,450,000 after purchasing an additional 59,137 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,118,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,022,000 after purchasing an additional 59,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,817,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,321,000 after purchasing an additional 50,165 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

CBRE opened at $74.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.73. The firm has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.31 and a twelve month high of $89.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

